Himachal sells 6.82L quintal vegetables amid lockdown

Shimla, June 19 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh, which is promoting the off-season vegetable production in a big way, has managed to sell about 6.82 lakh quintal of peas, cauliflower and other vegetables to the neighbouring states amid nearly three months of the lockdown, officials said on Friday.

For this, the state Agriculture Department is helping farmers sending and marketing of vegetables. As a result, farmers have managed to get good returns of their produce.

The department has launched Kisan Rath mobile app for transportation of the farm produce, an official told IANS.

Information about the availability of trucks has been made available to the farmers through this app.

About 35,164 quintal seeds of rice, maize, sorghum, bajra and other seeds have also been made available at subsidised rate through agriculture distribution centres to the farmers.

Besides, 11,315 quintal vegetables seeds have also been made available.

Sixty marketing yards and 41 collection centres established for agricultural products have remained functional to enable farmers to sell their produce smoothly during the lockdown.

Director Agriculture R.K. Kaundal said the harvesting of wheat crop has been almost over in lower parts of the state.

He said the storing of 14,030 quintal wheat seed is being done through the Food Corporation of India.

The wheat seed will be procured at a rate of Rs 2,500 per quintal.

Himachal Pradesh is the only state in the country whose 89.96 per cent population, as per Census 2011, lives in rural areas. Agriculture and horticulture provide direct employment to about 69 per cent of the total workforce.

