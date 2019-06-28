Himachal signs investment pacts of Rs 22,964 crore

Shimla, July 2 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh government has succeeded in signing MoUs of Rs 22,964 crore in the last one-and-a-half years, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.

Presiding over a review meeting of investments here, he said the state has set a target of attracting investment of Rs 85,000 crore, which include Rs 20,000 crore in hydro and renewal energy, real estate, urban development infrastructure, transport and logistics.

Similarly, the target of attracting investment worth Rs 15,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore have been fixed for manufacturing and pharmaceutical and in tourism, hospitality and civil aviation respectively.

Besides, targets have been fixed for attracting investments worth Rs 5,000 crore each in sectors such as agri-business, food processing and post-harvest technology, wellness, healthcare and Ayush, information technology and electronics, education and skill development, he added.

The state is holding the Global Investor’s Summit in Dharamsala in November.

