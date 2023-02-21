INDIA

Himachal staff selection panel dissolved over corruption charges

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) in Hamirpur was dissolved after taking into consideration charges levelled in the inquiry reports indicating involvement of many officials from top to bottom in the paper leaks scams and other irregularities in the past three years, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

He told the media here that the first charge sheet in this case has been filed.

The government has decided to transfer the on-going recruitment process from HPSSC to the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for the convenience of the candidates till further arrangements, said the Chief Minister.

The HPSSC employees have been transferred to surplus pool and options will be given to them to join the new departments of their choice.

Sukhu said the functioning of the HPSSC was under scanner since paper leak scams came to the fore and culprits arrested. The findings of the report have indicated that for the past three years, malpractices were at its peak and question papers were sold to selected candidates.

The commission had become the hub of corruption selling jobs and depriving the meritorious candidates, he added.

He said for maintaining transparency in the recruitment process the government is studying the national model of recruitment and appropriate decisions will be taken accordingly.

