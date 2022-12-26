INDIA

Himachal suspends Staff Selection Commission

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday suspended the functioning of the sstate Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur, in view the instance of leakage of question paper for the post of Junior Office Assistant (IT).

Interacting with the media, Principal Advisor (Media) to Chief Minister, Naresh Chauhan said it was also apprehended that this malpractice was going on for quite sometime and prima facie, it appears that the commission has not discharged its duties and responsibilities in a transparent manner.

Chauhan said the government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was committed to ensure zero tolerance against corruption and has taken this decision to ensure complete transparency in functioning of the commission.

He said this would also help instilling faith of the job-seeking youth in recruitment agencies.

He said on the directions of the Chief Minister, the ADG SV&ACB has constituted an SIT to look into more revelations regarding alleged malpractices in past exams conducted by the commission.

He said the team would be led by DIG G. Sivakumar would conduct enquiries and investigations to the allegations. A separate technical team also been constituted to assist on-going investigation in Hamirpur.

