The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday decided to fill 500 posts of medical officer in the Health Department to ensure better health services for the people.

Out of these 500 posts, 300 posts will be filled through walk-in interview within a month and the remaining through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, also decided to appoint 880 community health officers on contract under the National Health Mission at various health and wellness centres of the state.

It also decided to fill 19 posts of medical officer (dental) in the Department of Dental Health Services on contract i.e. 50 per cent through Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and 50 per cent on a batchwise basis.

It decided to open block medical office in Kafota in Sirmaur district along with creation and filling 18 posts of different categories.

The Cabinet gave its nod to extend market intervention scheme for procurement of apple, mango and citrus fruits viz. kinnow, malta, orange and galgal for this year with an enhancement of Re 1 per kg from the last year.

Under the scheme, 144,936 metric tons (MT) apple would be procured at the rate of Rs 10.50 per kg with handling charges of Rs 2.75 per kg.

For this, 305 procurement centres would be opened as per the demand of the fruit growers, out of which 169 collection centres would be opened and operated by HPMC and 136 by HIMFED.

Approximately 250 MT seedling, 500 MT grafted and 500 MT ‘aachari’ mango would be procured at the rate of Rs 10.50 for all varieties of mango. These would be procured through HPMC and HIMFED with handling charges at the rate Rs 1.30 per kg.

Similarly, 500 MT kinnow, malta and orange would be procured at the rate of Rs 9.50 (B grade) and Rs 9 (C grade) per kg, whereas 100 MT galgal would be procured at the rate of Rs 8 per kg with handling charge of Rs 2.65 per kg for citrus fruits and Re 1 per kg for galgal.

The Cabinet decided to lift the ban on transfers for 10 days from July 18.

It also decided to recommend the Governor to convene the Monsoon Session of the Vidhan Sabha in four sittings from August 10 to 13.

The Cabinet gave its approval for going ahead with signing of loan agreement through the Department of Economic Affairs of the government of India with Asian Development Bank (ADB) for Rs 1,098.89 crore externally aided Himachal Pradesh Rural Water Improvement and Livelihood Project for providing clean drinking water to every household of the state.

The project would be financed through a loan of Rs 760.77 crore by the ADB and a counter fund of Rs 338.12 crore by the state government in the ratio 69.2 per cent of ADB share and 30.8 per cent of the state share.

