Himachal to appoint researchers at fellowship of Rs 3,000

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday decided to start Mukhya Mantri Shodh Protsahan Yojna under which a monthly fellowship of Rs 3,000 would be given to research scholars for three years.

This initiative has been taken to motivate the youth for quality research in different fields.

It gave its nod to grant child adoption leave of 180 days to the regular woman employees of the government by adopting the Rule 43-B of CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972.

It decided to open two new patwar circles at Mandesar and Dakriyana under Krishangarh sub-tehsil in Solan district to facilitate the people of the area.

The Cabinet also gave nod to create new patwar circle in Haroli sub-tehsil of Una district and in Hathol and Tyalu in Nadaun assembly constituency of Hamirpur district.

The Cabinet decided to open new degree college at Balh Seena in Jhanduta in Bilaspur district and in Churah in Chamba district with a provision of Rs 5 crore each along with creation and filling 16 posts.

The Cabinet decided to fill 18 posts of different categories in the office of Advocate General for its smooth functioning.

20220905-173406

