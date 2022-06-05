The central government has decided to stop single-use plastic from July 1, which the Himachal Pradesh is also going to implement, Additional Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena said on Sunday.

Saxena was speaking during the Environment Excellence Award distribution function organised by the State Environment, Science and Technology Department and Himachal Pradesh Council for Science Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) on World Environment Day.

On the occasion, Prabodh Saxena said that Himachal Pradesh is very conscious about environmental protection and the state government is also taking steps for it from time to time. “Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country to ban plastic envelopes. From July 1, the state government will also completely ban single use plastic and people’s cooperation has been sought,” he added.

On World Environment Day, HIMCOSTE also organised a cycle rally which was flagged off by Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj. This time World Environment Day is celebrated with the theme of ‘Only One Earth’. Different programmes have been organised in Himachal Pradesh on World Environment Day.

