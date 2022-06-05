INDIA

Himachal to ban single-use plastic from July 1

NewsWire
0
0

The central government has decided to stop single-use plastic from July 1, which the Himachal Pradesh is also going to implement, Additional Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena said on Sunday.

Saxena was speaking during the Environment Excellence Award distribution function organised by the State Environment, Science and Technology Department and Himachal Pradesh Council for Science Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) on World Environment Day.

On the occasion, Prabodh Saxena said that Himachal Pradesh is very conscious about environmental protection and the state government is also taking steps for it from time to time. “Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country to ban plastic envelopes. From July 1, the state government will also completely ban single use plastic and people’s cooperation has been sought,” he added.

On World Environment Day, HIMCOSTE also organised a cycle rally which was flagged off by Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj. This time World Environment Day is celebrated with the theme of ‘Only One Earth’. Different programmes have been organised in Himachal Pradesh on World Environment Day.

20220605-162005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back on the red carpet

    Bodies of woman, 3 kids found in Agra house

    5 kitchen ingredients for a post Holi skincare rescue

    Revised agenda of Central panel meet irks YSRCP