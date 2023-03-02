A white paper would be brought out on the economic condition of Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Assembly session to help the people to better understand the reality of the “unmindful spending” done by the previous BJP government, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said on Thursday.

Highlighting the state’s precarious financial health, Sukhu told the media here his government is marching ahead with a positive approach to improve the economy so that the aspirations of the people could be fulfilled.

“The present government has inherited a debt of Rs 75,000 crore and the then BJP government failed to release a sum of Rs 11,000 crore due to government employees as arrears. Additionally, over 900 institutions were opened and upgraded during the last six months of the previous government, which would have resulted in an additional burden of Rs 5,000 crore on the state exchequer,” he contended.

He advised Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur to introspect about the last five years of the BJP government before casting any allegations.

The Chief Minister said regular monthly interaction between ministers and workers would be held in the party office in Shimla to ensure speedy redressal of their grievances.

This move has been initiated in consultation with state party President Pratibha Singh, he said, adding this would improve better coordination between the government and workers.

The Chief Minister himself initiated this move by visiting Rajiv Bhawan here and met various delegations, party workers and common people who came from across the state and listened to their grievances.

He said the government is fully committed to fulfill all 10 guarantees in their Pratigya Patra, the election manifesto. He said the old pension scheme has been reinstated in the first cabinet meeting, which would benefit more than 1.36 lakh government employees.

He said other guarantees would be fulfilled in a phased manner. He said Rajiv Gandhi day boarding schools would be opened in each assembly constituency to ensure quality education.

