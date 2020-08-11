Himachal to compensate flower growers

Shimla, Aug 11 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday decided to compensate flower growers for losses incurred during the lockdown. The government has also decided to recruit 2,322 people in the Irrigation and Public Health department.

The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown thereafter have resulted in cumulative losses of Rs 15.77 crore to the floriculturists from March to May due to non-transportation of flowers, an official statement said.

In order to help the floriculturists, the Cabinet approved the guidelines for providing financial assistance or relief amounting to Rs 4 crore.

A government spokesperson told IANS that the Cabinet at its meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur gave approval to appoint 2,322 workers in the Jal Shakti Vibhag.

They include 718 para-pump operators, 162 para- fitters and 1,442 multipurpose workers under the Departmental Para Workers Policy to manage 486 drinking water and 31 irrigation schemes of the department.

In order to ensure smooth operationalization of National Ambulance Services — 108, it has decided to make payments over and above the provisions of concession agreements as a special interim measure and stopgap arrangement to employees of GVK-EMRI by enhancing the take home salary of its employees.

The Cabinet approved the amendment in Section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh War Awards Act, 1972 for enhancing the grant of War Jagirs from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 annually for all those eligible.

