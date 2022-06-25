The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Saturday gave its approval to engage 3,970 para workers on honorarium, six hourly per day, in the Jal Shakti Department for departmental schemes as per the Para Worker Policy.

The Cabinet also announced that the state government would ensure jobs for the Agniveers.

It gave its consent to fill 389 posts of panchayat secretary in the Panchayati Raj Department through the staff selection board via direct recruitment on contract.

The Cabinet gave its approval to create 124 new posts and fill 40 posts of technical assistant in the Panchayati Raj Department through the staff selection board.

It also gave approval to fill 124 posts of Gram Rojgar Sewak for the newly-constituted gram panchayats through the selection committee.

It granted approval for creating and filling 73 posts of police personnel in the excise department. This would not only safeguard government revenue, but also re-assert government’s commitment to combat drug menace in a holistic manner, an official statement said.

It also gave approval to amend the Himachal Pradesh Widow Remarriage Rules of 2013 by making a provision of providing grant of Rs 65,000 instead of the existing Rs 50,000 to the couple.

