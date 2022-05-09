The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, in a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Monday decided to fill 200 posts of ayurvedic medical officer in the Ayush Department.

Out of these, 100 posts would be filled through direct recruitment and the remaining on batch wise.

This would go a long way in further strengthening the Ayush Department of the state, an official statement said.

The Cabinet also decided to fill 100 posts of ayurvedic pharmacist on contract.

Further, it decided to open a new development block office at Khundian in Kangra district along with creation and filing 14 posts of different categories. As many as 20 panchayats would come under this newly created development block.

The Cabinet approved 32 posts of various categories in the Panchayati Raj Department for its smooth functioning.

The government will also institute ‘Lata Mangeshkar Memorial Award’ for promoting Himachali folk music and culture in the state.

