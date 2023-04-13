INDIA

Himachal to fill 530 posts of lecturer

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, on Thursday decided to fill 530 posts of school lecturer through direct recruitment.

It also gave nod to amend the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Rules, 2014, to make the attic floor habitable to facilitate the public.

It approved the proposal to make suitable amendments under Rule-4 and Rule 15-A of the R& P Rules so as to provide recruitment on fixed emoluments. The length of contractual service and emoluments will be notified by the government from time to time.

An approval was also accorded to fill two posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police on regular through direct recruitment on the basis of the HPAS Combined Competitive Examination.

It was decided to amend Rule 50 of the Himachal Pradesh Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Rules, 1989. As a step towards increasing revenue, the annual licence fee under this rule will be Rs 150,000.

A presentation was given before the Cabinet on Covid-19 situation in the state as well.

