Himachal to promote cultivation of hing, saffron

Shimla, June 22 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh government will promote cultivation of hing (aromatic flowering species) and saffron in the high altitude areas of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts under the Krishi Se Sampannta Yojana to boost the local economy, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

Presiding over a review meeting of budget assurances for 2020-21 here, the Chief Minister said efforts would be made to cover about one lakh farmers for adopting natural farming under the Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kissan Yojna.

He said that 20,000 hectares would be brought under natural farming by the end of this year. This would not only boost the economy of the farmers but also provide them with fertilisers.

He said the state has also enhanced the honorarium of part-time workers engaged in the Revenue Department from Rs 3,500 to Rs 3,800 per month.

Thakur said the state is trying to register at least five Geographical Indications (GIs) for Karsog ‘kulth’, ‘thangi’ of Pangi, metal craft of Chamba, ‘chukh’ of Chamba and ‘rajmah’ of Bharmour.

He said this would not only provide better market to these products, but will also strengthen the economy of the people.

He said the government is also endeavouring to use e-software to computerise the Cabinet meetings and make it paperless.

