The Himachal Pradesh government will soon launch a new scheme, Mukhyamantri Vidhwa Evam Ekal Nari Awas Yojna, to provide financial assistance to widows and single women for the construction of houses.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Wednesday said the government would provide Rs 1.5 lakh financial assistance to nearly 7,000 women in this fiscal.

To avail benefits, the eligible women must have an annual income of less than Rs 2 lakh. The Women and Child Development Department is finalizing modalities of the scheme.

The Chief Minister said the initiative will provide much-needed support to the women who often face difficulties in accessing housing due to financial constraints.

With the financial assistance under this scheme, the women will now be able to construct their own homes, which will not only provide them with a safe and secure living space but also a sense of ownership and empowerment of women, he added.

Moreover, the houses constructed under this scheme will be equipped with basic facilities such as electricity, water, and other necessary amenities, which would ensure that the women have access to essential resources that are required for their daily lives.

The scheme is a step towards improving the living conditions of widows and single women and providing them with the support they need to lead a dignified life, an official statement quoting the Chief Minister said.

The government’s efforts to address the housing needs of these vulnerable groups would go a long way in promoting inclusive and sustainable development in the state, he added.

