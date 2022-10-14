INDIA

Himachal to provide two sets of track suits to pre-primary students

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday, presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, decided to provide two sets of track suits free of cost to students of pre-primary studying in government schools under the Atal School Vardi Yojna for 2022-23.

This would benefit over 50,000 nursery students.

It was also decided to increase the stipend of MBBS interns in all government medical colleges from Rs 17,000 to Rs 20,000 per month.

The Cabinet decided to open new Primary Health Centre at Somakothi under the gram panchayat of Thakurthana in Mandi district, along with creation and filling of three posts of different categories.

It decided to upgrade Primary Health Centre at Chamunda in Kangra district to Community Health Centre along with creation of posts.

The Cabinet allowed change of the nomenclature of staff nurse and ward sister to nursing officer and senior nursing officer, respectively.

It also gave an approval to upgrade Primary Health Centre at Narkanda in Shimla district to Community Health Centre.

The Cabinet further decided to open government degree college at Baga Chanogi in Mandi district.

