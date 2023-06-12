The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) will open three high-end hotels along the Kiratpur-Manali highway to facilitate tourists, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said on Monday.

The hotels would be equipped with modern facilities and aim to enhance the tourism experience in the state, he said, adding that a consultant has conducted a study to determine the best approach for implementing this project.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of developing infrastructure for the promotion of tourism and said the inflow of tourists would significantly increase once the four-lane highway becomes operational.

The government would provide all basic amenities to the tourists. “The government’s efforts in expanding tourism infrastructure and services are expected to not only enhance the experience of visitors but also create employment and self-employment opportunities for the local population,” Sukhu said, as per an official statement.

Sukhu said in a recent Cabinet meeting, the decision was made to establish the highway-cum-tourist police stations with necessary staff at Baghed in Bilaspur district, Nerchowk in Mandi district, and Bhunter in Kullu district, all falls along the Kiratpur-Manali highway.

20230612-175004