If the youths from Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar can work here in the hospitality sector, then why not the Goans, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant raised questions about the job preferences in the state and said that everyone can’t get a government job.

Pramod Sawant, after inaugurating a seminar on vocational guidance in hospitality services in North Goa, said that there are many opportunities in the hospitality area, which Goan youths can grab.

“If we do the survey, during the Covid lockdown period people had started to migrate from one state to another. In Goa’s hospitality sector a maximum of 80 per cent employees are outsiders and from where (they are from)… Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and rest other states come here and work. However, here people say that there are no jobs,” Sawant said.

He said that everyone will not get a government job as at present 70,000 government employees are there. “More 8 to 10 thousand (candidates) can be recruited as per the retirements that take place,” he said.

“Many get confused to choose their career after completing graduation. Most of them try for jobs in any position. I have seen this in my political career since 2012. They fail to identify their talent and skill to grow in it,” he said.

“In the future here (in Goa) there will be much scope in the hospitality sector. One needs to know the importance of it and grab the opportunity,” He said.

Sawant said that if sincerity and loyalty was practiced at the workplace, then one could achieve progress.

