Himachal withdraws cases for violating Covid-19 protocol

The cases for violating Covid-19 protocol have been withdrawn, said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Thursday.

“When the entire world was going through a difficult period during the lockdown, there were many people who were struggling to make both ends meet,” he said in a statement.

“There were people who were forced to venture out for arranging medicines and other necessary items. There were those few running from pillar to post with a ray of hope to see their loved ones survive the pandemic.

“There were many others, who were homeless spending nights on the streets, hoping for help and searching for food to feed their families. They had no choice other than violating the restrictions imposed,” the Chief Minister added.

