The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Sunday gave its approval to the excise policy for 2022-23 that envisages collection of Rs 2,131 crore revenue, which will be Rs 264 crore higher than this fiscal.

This implies an overall growth of 14 per cent in state excise revenues.

Approval was also given for the renewal of retail excise vends in the state for 2022-23 at the renewal fees of four per cent of the value of the vend. The objective is to gain adequate enhancement in government revenue and curbing smuggling of country liquor from the neighbouring states by reduction in its price.

The brands of country liquor will be cheaper as the licence fee has been reduced. This will help in providing good quality liquor at a cheaper rate to the consumers and they won’t be tempted towards purchase of illicit liquor and evasion of duty will also be checked, an official statement said.

In new excise policy, 15 per cent fixed quota of country liquor for manufacturers and bottlers to be supplied to the retail licensees has been abolished. This step will give the retail licensees to lift their quota from the suppliers of their choice and further assure supply of good quality country liquor at competitive prices.

The MRP of country liquor will be cheaper by 16 per cent of the existing price.

In new policy to provide more funds for the welfare of “Gau Vansh”, the Gaudhan Vikas Nidhi Fund has been enhanced by Re 1 from the existing Rs 1.50.

In view of the reduction in Covid-19 cases in the state, Covid cess has been reduced by 50 per cent of the existing amount.

The fixed annual license fee of bars has been rationalised by abolishing the area specific slabs of licence fee. Now throughout the state, there will be uniform license slabs based upon the room capacity in hotels.

To provide better facility to the tourists visiting tribal areas and also provide relief to the hotel entrepreneurs, the rates of annual fixed license fee of bars in the tribal areas has been reduced considerably.

