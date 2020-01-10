Himachal’s Keylong freezes at minus 8.2

Shimla, Jan 15 (IANS) A day after widespread snow and rainfall, cold wave conditions further intensified in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday with district headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti,Keylong, recording a minimum of minus 8.2 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office here said the chill would extend over the weekend as more snowfall is expected in the state from Thursday.

“The minimum temperature dropped by one-four notches after Tuesday’s snowfall and widespread rains. There are chances of heavy rainfall and snowfall on January 16 as western disturbances are active over the region,” a Met official told IANS.

The western disturbances are the weather systems that cause precipitation.

Popular tourist resort Manali, state capital Shimla and its nearby tourist spots like Kufri, Fagu and Narkanda may see good spells of snowfall.

The minimum temperature in Shimla was 2.1 degrees Celsius, while picturesque tourist resort of Kalpa, some 250 km from here, recorded a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius below the freezing point, 0.6 degree in Dalhousie and minus 1.8 degrees in Kufri.

