Himachal’s Kinnaur cut off due to landslides

Shimla, July 22 (IANS) Himachal’s picturesque Kinnaur district has been cut off due to massive landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the region in the past few days have blocked the highway, an official said here on Monday.

Hundreds of vehicles, carrying tourists and locals, have been stranded on the national highway as boulders and debris have blocked it near Bhawanagar, some 200 km from Shimla, a government spokesperson told IANS.

He said the highway is likely to be reopened by Tuesday.

The entire tribal district and the Spiti Valley have been cut off.

