The tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh will get two solar power projects of 400 KW each. The projects would be set up in the Pangi subdivision of Chamba district for which land has been transferred to Himurja, the state-run nodal agency for renewable energy, officials said on Thursday.

Himurja has selected one hectare land for each solar plant at Hillaur and Dharwas at a cost of approximately Rs 10 crore.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed Himurja to complete the construction work at the earliest.

Apart from these, the CM said the state government made a provision in the Budget to set up a solar power-based battery energy storage system project in Pangi to strengthen its power supply system.

This project will provide uninterrupted power supply even during breakdowns caused by heavy snowfall. The people of Pangi have to face difficulties due to the adverse climatic conditions, especially during the winter, which often result in power outages.

“The government is taking steps towards reducing carbon emissions by harnessing solar energy. To make Himachal a green energy state by March 31, 2026, and in order to achieve this goal, the government has set a target to start 500 MW capacity solar power projects in 2023-24. Additionally, two panchayats in each district will be developed as green panchayats on a pilot basis,” Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister said the government is also encouraging the youth for setting up solar power projects ranging from 250 kW to 2 MW capacity for which the government will provide 40 per cent financial assistance. The electricity produced from these projects will be purchased by the state electricity board.

