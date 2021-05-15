Actor Himansh Kohli says he has always been close to his parents, and often consults them for advice. Himansh was speaking on the occasion of International Day of Families on Saturday.

“I remember my father used to counsel me and we used to have a talk regarding everything. We used to have even the most awkward conversations, so that I don’t make mistakes in the future. It’s necessary to open up to your parents, because the advice they give will always be in your favour, and they would also never let you do anything bad,” said Himansh.

The actor grew up in a family of four. His parents run a security business while his sister, who is a baker, recently got married. They also have a dog called Donut at their Delhi home.

“Family is like having somebody who loves you unconditionally. Having family around is the basic requirement for any child to survive and thrive. Your family helps build your personality and have a perspective in life. Family makes a home, home,” he said.

Having said that, the young actor also asserted that COVID has made everyone realise the importance of their families.

“I went through Covid with family and those were genuinely tough times. I got vaccinated. I request everyone to get vaccinated. We lost so many people in 2020, and it is happening again this year. The fear of losing someone has brought people closer. We have also learnt how home is the only place you’d want to be if everything starts falling apart,” he summed up.

