ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Himansh Kohli, Shakti Mohan clear air on dating rumours

NewsWire
0
0

Actors Himansh Kohli and Shakti Mohan, who recently sparked dating rumours after they were spotted in Mumbai for brunch, have cleared the air now. The two have collaborated on a new romantic track titled ‘Daayein Baayein’, which will be releasing soon and is going to be a gift to their fans on this Valentine’s Day.

Commenting on the collaboration, Himansh said,”I’m thrilled to announce my upcoming track with Shakti Mohan titled ‘Daayein Baayein’, which is a sincere and beautiful love story. This music video is a gift to my audience for this Valentine’s Day”.

Shakti Mohan on her collaboration with Himansh Kohli said, “I’m so thrilled to bring such a delightful track to my fans in the season of love. We have put our heart and soul to this track and hopefully the audiences will shower their love and support to it as they have done in the past.”

The track has been sung by Yaseer Desai with its music composed by Goldie Sohel who also is the lyricist of the song.

20230210-180202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ananya Panday reveals her burger pangs in style

    Sunny Leone sizzles in traditional Kerala outfit in new post

    ‘Tera Chhalaava’ cast share BTS moments from the sets

    Shah Rukh Khan thanks ‘Chak De India’ girls for making him...