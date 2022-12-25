ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Himanshi Khurana hospitalised in Romania following high fever, nosebleed

NewsWire
0
0

‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame Himanshi Khurana has been hospitalised in Romania after suffering a nosebleed and developing a high fever. The actress was shooting for her upcoming Punjabi film ‘Fatto De Yaar Bade Ne’.

Himanshi, who is known for her films such as ‘Jeet Jaangey Jahaan’, ‘Sadda Haq’, ‘Leather Life’, ‘Afsar’ and many more, was shooting for a sequence in the film in which she had to shoot under the rain in extremely cold weather.

She was shooting at minus 7 degrees celsius due to which the actress developed a high fever and then bleeding from her nose started.

Despite her sickness, she continued to shoot but later, she was hospitalised.

Himanshi had entered the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ house as a wildcard contestant and she had some ugly fights with Shehnaaz Gill. On the show, she fell in love with her co-contestant Asim Riaz and the two began dating inside the house.

20221225-170204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amit Tandon: ‘Goodnight India’ to bring back old-school comedy on TV

    Priyanka Mohan to play female lead in Dhanush-starrer ‘Captain Miller’

    Dharmendra shares his life’s struggles on ‘IBD 2’

    Putting ‘Liger’ behind him, Puri Jagannadh ‘planning’ movie with Salman