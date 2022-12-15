ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Himanshi Parashar to make her Hindi TV debut with ‘Teri Meri Dooriyaann’

NewsWire
0
0

Punjabi actress Himanshi Parashar talks about making her debut in the Hindi TV industry with ‘Teri Meri Dooriyaann’ and shares her fascination for daily soaps since childhood.

Himanshi says: “Since I was a kid, I’ve always adored TV actors. I used to watch so many TV shows along with my mother but not until 2018, I’d never imagined that one day I would be amongst these TV actors. It makes me so happy to be a part of ‘Teri Meri Dooriyaann’.”

She shares how much she enjoyed shooting with the entire cast including Vijayendra Kumaria, Surendra Pal, Avinash Wadhawan, Gouri Tonnk, Vaishnavi Ganatra, Suchitra Trivedi, Roopam Sharma, among others.

“I had no idea that life had so much more to offer to me. When I see the team, the cast, and the final product of what we are shooting, I feel so blessed and lucky that I’m a part of this. I have previously shot for different shows but shooting for this one is a completely different experience which makes it a special one.”

It is a story of two families and how the next generation from both of them falls in love with each other. It is about three couples and how their lives get entangled and the question raised in the mind of the audience is who is going to get along with whom as a partner.

‘Teri Meri Dooriyaann’ will be airing soon on Star Plus.

20221215-174603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anjali Arora: My bond with Munawar Faruqui is a super special...

    Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary expecting second baby

    Rajveer Singh aspires to share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor some...

    Madhuri Dixit: Era of boxing people and characters is over