Himanta accuses Left lobby of disrespecting Sengol

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday attacked the Left lobby on ‘Sengol’, the ceremonial sculpture given to the former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to symbolise the transfer of power from the British to India in August, 1947.

Sarma wrote on Twitter, “The Sengol was integral to our Independence but the Left relegated it as a nondescript ‘walking stick’ in a museum corner despite Pt Nehru’s crucial role.”

“Another instance of how an entire eco-system censored any event in history that glorified ancient Bharat & Hindu rituals,” he further mentioned in the Twitter post.

Earlier today, the BJP alleged that the Congress disrespected Hindu customs by referring to the holy ‘Sengol’ as a ‘golden stick’ gifted to Nehru and tucking it in a museum.

BJP leader Amit Malviya said that the vesting of the sacred ‘Sengol’ with Jawaharlal Nehru, on the eve of India’s Independence, was the exact moment of transfer of power from the British to India.

“But instead of being given the pride of its place, it was tucked away in Anand Bhavan, and called the golden stick ‘gifted’ to Nehru. Such is the disdain for Hindu rituals in the Congress,” alleged Malviya adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now install the Sengol, in the Lok Sabha, prominently close to the Speaker’s podium.

“It will be displayed for the nation to see, and will be taken out on special occasions,” Malviya wrote on Twitter.

