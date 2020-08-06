Himesh, Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik’s tribute to Wajid Khan

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya, along with singers Javed Ali and Alka Yagnik, took a trip down memory lane to share anecdotes while remembering late composer Wajid Khan.

Upcoming episodes of the popular singing reality show, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs” will pay tribute to Wajid through the late composer’s songs.

“Wajid was a prankster in the real sense, who had a great sense of humour. His comments used to fill the room with laughter and he always had a smiling face. I have fond memories with him from all the recordings that we have had together. I remember he used to often praise and credit me for more than I deserved even when I sang a simple line. It’s just unbelievable that a person like him is no more,” said Alka.

“Thank God I didn’t see him when he was unwell, because I will always remember him with the same mischievous smile and up to pulling someone’s leg. Despite it all, I can still feel his infectious energy around us here,” she added.

Wajid Khan, of Bollywood composer-duo Sajid-Wajid, died at the age of 42 in June.

“Wajid and I were planning to watch a movie together for quite some time now but never got around to watching it, despite the number of times we met. I think this is the only thing that is left pending. I really miss Wajid,” said Himesh.

Javed considers it sheer luck that he got the chance to sing “Naina lade” in the movie “Dabangg 3”, for Sajid-Wajid.

“That was the last time I met him, and I clearly remember he kept telling us to just enjoy the song while singing. I am obliged and grateful that I have had the chance to work with Sajid and Wajid and lend my voice to the music pieces composed by them,” he said.

