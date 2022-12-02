ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Himesh Reshammiya is the ‘biggest fan’ of Jeetendra

Singer and judge on the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 13’ Himesh Reshammiya calls himself the biggest fan of veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra.

During the show, contestant Shivam Singh impresses the judges and celebrity guest Jeetendra with his rendition of ‘Musafir Hu Yaaron Na Ghar Hai Na Thikana’ from the 1972 film ‘Parichay’ starring Jeetendra and Jaya Bhaduri. The song was originally sung by Kishore Kumar.

Shivam performs so well that he stuns everyone. Jeetendra says: “Excellent. You never let us feel anyone’s absence. Brilliant.”

Judge and singer Vishal Dadlani say he is among those contestants who can win the show. “Today, I can say you are among the top contenders to win the show. You just smashed it,” Vishal Dadlani said.

While Himesh adds jokingly: “You are wearing historic pants and whenever you will wear it, you will give such a great performance.”

The contestant says being a fan of the veteran actor he chose to wear white coloured pants teamed with white shoes. Jeetendra wore it in many of his films and it was his style statement.

To this, Himesh replies: “I am biggest fan of Jeetendra ji and you stand nowhere near me.”

Later, Vishal, Himesh, and Jeetendra shake their legs on the famous track of Jeetendra and Sri Devi, ‘Taki Taki’ from the movie ‘Himmatwala’.

The Top 11 contestants, who will be performing on the show include Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Anushka Patra, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Vineet Singh from Lucknow, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh, and Kavya Limaye from Gujarat.

Judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, ‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

