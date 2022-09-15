ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Himesh Reshammiya: Pressure automatically increases when you have famous parents

Musician Himesh Reshammiya, who is currently seen among the panel of judges on the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 13’, was stunned to listen to an amazing performance by contestant Kavya Limaye on Lata Mangeshkar’s emotional and romantic track ‘Agar Mujhse Mohabbat Hai’ from 1964 movie ‘Aap Ki Parchhaiyan’.

Kavya is the daughter of Gujarati singer Sachin Limaye who known for many devotional albums like ‘Gopala’, ‘Krishna Kanha’ and others. Himesh said that he can understand her pressure of being a daughter of a well-known singer as he himself is a son of film producer Vipin Reshammiya.

He said: “You are Sachin’s daughter. When you have famous parents, the pressure automatically increases. People keep a watch on you to see if you are doing better than them or not. The struggle is different. I can relate to your pressure, and I feel that you are doing a fabulous job. Keep singing and make everyone proud.”

While responding to him, Kavya added: “I am extremely happy to have been selected through the on-ground auditions and perform in front of such eminent Judges. Being the daughter of such a huge singing star can certainly be overwhelming but at the same time, through the journey of Indian Idol, my aim is to make a name for myself and make my family proud.”

The singing reality show is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. It airs on Sony Entertainment Industry.

