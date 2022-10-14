ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Himesh Reshammiya releases ‘Dil Disco Karein’ music video set in future

NewsWire
0
0

Music composer Himesh Reshammiya, who is known for hit numbers such as ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, ‘Tera Suroor’ and ‘Naam Hai Tera’, has released his fourth song titled ‘Dil Disco Karein’ from his album ‘Surroor 2021’

The music video of the track, which is set in the future, presents a visual treat for the audience with extravagant effects. Sharing his excitement, Himesh said in a statement, “I am very happy that Surroor 2021 album has garnered a historic 5 billion views across YouTube including short videos on the first 3 songs and has more than 525 million views on my channel Himesh Reshammiya Melodies on the first 3 songs of Surroor 2021 album.”

He also shared a few insights about the song and the album, “I am really grateful to God for this and now that the 4th song from the album titled ‘Dil Disco Karein’ has released, I am more than happy because it’s the first music video of India set in future and is visually a spectacle and has a lovely melody with a historic beat which will drive you to the dance floor as soon as you hear it. Besides composing, singing and writing the song, I have also directed the video for the ‘Surroor 2021’ album.”

‘Dil Disco Karein’ is available to stream on Himesh Reshammiya Melodies YouTube channel.

20221014-172803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sargun Mehta on ‘Saunkan Saunkne’ becoming a hit: My first reaction...

    KK’s demise: Calcutta HC asks Bengal govt to file affidavit

    Tahir Raj Bhasin launches chat show on social media titled ‘Talking...

    Sukriti Kakar: Single tracks aren’t the future, they are the present