Music composer Himesh Reshammiya says the song ‘Tuk Tuk’ from the upcoming film ‘Middle Class Love’ was conceptualised to give a youthful vibe to the movie.

Music composer Himesh Reshammiya has doubled up as a singer for the track as he is joined by playback singer Payal Dev behind the mic.

Talking about the track, Himesh said, “‘Tuk Tuk’ is a fun catchy number which is sure to make you tap your feet. The narrative of the film had to be taken forward with two friends bonding and having a great time without a care in the world and hence the song was conceptualised to give a youthful vibe. I had a blast composing and singing this song.”

The track released on Thursday. The song captures young romance in the narrative of the film which stars Prit Kamani and Eisha Singh.

The video of the song features the leads living it up in the middle of the night in a theme park. The song exudes youthfulness and the carefree attitude that it entails.

The lyrics for the song have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

For Payal, it was an “honour” to work with Himesh on the track. “This film has a young energy and the song reflects just that”, Payal said.

‘Middle Class Love’ also stars Kavya Thapar and is directed by Ratnaa Sinha. The film is jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios.

The film is set to release on September 16, 2022.

