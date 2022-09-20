ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Himesh to ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant: ‘You have maa Saraswati’s blessings’

NewsWire
0
0

Musician Himesh Reshammiya was left awestruck by the performance of 21-year old contestant Debosmita Roy and called her voice a blessing of Goddess Saraswati.

He said: “I am so moved by your performance. You have Maa Saraswati’s blessings in your voice. We wish you all the luck.”

Debosmita, who hails from Kolkata performed the melodious track ‘Roz Roz Aankhon Tale’ from the 1986 film ‘Jeeva’ originally sung by Asha Bhosle and Amit Kumar.

After looking at her performance, singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani felt proud and added: “Today, I feel very proud after hearing you sing. Your performance was like winning music for me.”

It was indeed a great moment for Debosmita as she received a lot of appreciation and compliments from the judges.

She talked about her experience and also said that music has always been on her mind since childhood and she always wanted to be a singer.

“I live for music. Since childhood, I wanted to be a singer. Indian Idol is a dream come true. Performing in front of the music legends and receiving a standing ovation from them boosted my confidence to be better. I am really excited as to what this journey will bring for me being mentored by the trio judges who have mastered the art of music,” she concluded.

The singing reality show is judged by ace singers Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani and hosted by Aditya Narayan.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20220920-120005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Regional stars ride OTT wave to gain pan-India fan base

    Kerala film personalities vying for key posts

    I’m not involved with HotShots claims Shilpa Shetty

    Salman Khan joins Green India Challenge in Hyderabad