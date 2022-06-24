Hina Khan who is back in India after her super successful outing at Cannes 2022 was recently spotted at Ahmedabad where she walked the ramp at the Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week. She spoke to TOI about being a part of the fashion show and expressed her delight about what a great time she had.

Hina said, “I didn’t know that this prestigious event was happening in Gujarat for the first time and walking the ramp was a great experience. The crowd was super energetic, and it was received well. I have been to Ahmedabad several times, including to promote my TV shows, and I have always felt a special connection with the people of Gujarat because they have always showered me with a lot of love.”

Hina Khan first gained fame playing the role of Akshara Singhania in the popular Star Plus TV show, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. After leaving that show, Hina worked in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Naagin 5’. She was also a part of reality shows like ‘Bigg Boss 11 and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’ (she was the runner up in the eighth edition of the adventure reality show).

Hina made her second appearance in Cannes this year after her debut at the festival in 2019. She spoke about her experience of walking the red carpet and attending the biggest, most prestigious film festival.

She said, “As compared to 2019, everything was more decked up and that was expected. Aisa lag raha tha ki koi mela chal raha hai udhar! (it looked like some kind of carnival) People couldn’t go and watch world cinema for two years and so, everyone was really keen to attend it this time. There were so many people on the red carpet this time! Many people who attend the festival regularly told me that they haven’t seen anything like this before. Everyone had a great time and it was a fun experience.”

Speaking further about her Cannes 2022 experience Hina added, “Also, I was better prepared this time and I knew what I was going to do there. Even in 2019, I received a lot of love for my red carpet appearance and it had added to my popularity in a big way. This time, we did a lot of research and preparation about what I was going to wear and how I was going to present myself. We put in a lot of effort and I felt satisfied with the overall experience.”

Hina Khan was at Cannes this year for the poster launch of her Indo-English movie, ‘Country of Blind’. Her debut appearance in 2019 was for the screening of her short film, ‘Lines’.