Hindi dubbed version of Telugu hit ‘Mr. Majnu’ crosses 100mn views

Hyderabad, Aug 6 (IANS) Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni is sure on a record-busting spree online.

The Hindi dubbed version of his film “Mr. Majnu” has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. The film premiered on July 4 on the video-hosting site.

The dubbed version has garnered 101,188,137 views at the time of publishing.

In the 2019 release, Akhil plays a charming ladies’ man, who is determined to win the love of a Miss Goody-Two-Shoes despite the odds. The film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal and is directed by Venky Atluri.

Akhil currently waiting for the release of his new film “Most Eligible Bachelor”, which is slated for the year 2021.

–IANS

dc/vnc