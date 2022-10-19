INDIA

Hindi language imposition issue a vote bank politics: G.K. Vasan

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Maanila Congress leader and former Union Minister for Shipping and Ports, G.K. Vasan has said issues around the so-called Hindi language imposition that are being raked up in Tamil Nadu were “clearly intended at vote bank politics”.

Vasan said that there was no reason to believe that the Union government was imposing Hindi in the country.

The former Union minister in a statement on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in a recent meeting of state Law ministers and Chief Secretaries called for using mother tongue in court proceedings so that people understand the matter much better.

Vasan said that in every state, the mother-tongue was given importance and cited the example of PM Modi calling for formulating the law college curriculum in mother-tongue, adding that in majority of countries, English was the link language.

He said that people are free to learn Hindi or other language of their choice, stating there was no imposition of Hindi language so far.

The former Union Minister further said the National Education Policy had also made this very clear.

20221019-232802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will Sivasankar be suspended like Jacob Thomas?

    Assam CM red flagged PFI a year ago after violence erupted...

    SP boycotts Assembly proceedings over Allahabad University agitation

    Only around 1 lakh voters not vaccinated yet: CM