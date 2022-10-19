Tamil Maanila Congress leader and former Union Minister for Shipping and Ports, G.K. Vasan has said issues around the so-called Hindi language imposition that are being raked up in Tamil Nadu were “clearly intended at vote bank politics”.

Vasan said that there was no reason to believe that the Union government was imposing Hindi in the country.

The former Union minister in a statement on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in a recent meeting of state Law ministers and Chief Secretaries called for using mother tongue in court proceedings so that people understand the matter much better.

Vasan said that in every state, the mother-tongue was given importance and cited the example of PM Modi calling for formulating the law college curriculum in mother-tongue, adding that in majority of countries, English was the link language.

He said that people are free to learn Hindi or other language of their choice, stating there was no imposition of Hindi language so far.

The former Union Minister further said the National Education Policy had also made this very clear.

