The much awaited Hindi version of the song ‘Lullaby’ from the film ‘Vikrant Rona’ is finally out. After successfully launching the Hindi trailer of Vikrant Rona, the makers have released the song Lullaby sung by Vijay Prakash, and originally composed and written by Anup Bhandari.

This latest song from the playlist of Vikrant Rona is a soulful number. Its lyrics, vocals, and music have touched the souls of the listeners in the Kannada version. The Hindi version mirrors the Kannada version as the song is dedicated to the relationship between a father and daughter.

The lyric video of the song shows lead actor Sudeep singing to a girl amid beautiful visuals. The Kannada version of Lullaby has already garnered more than a million views in a day.

Vikrant Rona will release worldwide in 3D on July 28, starring Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok, it is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creatiions in North India. It is directed by Anup Bhandari and is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.

