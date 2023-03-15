Saket Chaudhary, who has directed ‘Pyaar Ke Side Effects’, ‘Shaadi Ke Side Effects’ and ‘Hindi Medium’, is all set to direct the best selling action thriller ‘Sleeper 13’ by acclaimed author Rob Sinclair.

Helmed by Saket Chaudhary, Chetan Motiwalla and Sanjeev Gupta, Turning Point Productions is all set to adapt the bestseller as a multi-season series set in India.

Talking about the project, filmmaker Saket Chaudhary said: “We are excited to bring the visual experience of ‘Sleeper 13’ to audiences. The novel’s complex characters and thrilling storyline make it the perfect material for an engaging and high-quality content. We are committed to bringing the best of international storytelling to audiences.”

Turning Point Productions, a new production company helmed by acclaimed director Saket Chaudhary (of Hindi Medium fame), producers Chetan Motiwalla (Welcome to Sajjanpur & Anybody Can Dance 2) and Sanjeev Gupta (Besharam), is all set to announce their maiden project. They’ve acquired adaptation rights for renowned author Rob Sinclair’s bestselling book ‘Sleeper 13’.

While ‘Sleeper 13′ will be Turning Point Productions’ first project, the company has plans to produce a slate of films and series that showcase the best of Indian and international storytelling.

Sinclair’s ‘Sleeper 13’ is an action-packed and gripping thriller which has received critical acclaim for their fast-paced action, intricate plot and well-developed characters.

Talking about collaborating with Turning Point Productions and adapting his story for India, author Rob Sinclair said: “I’m delighted to have agreed a deal for the screen rights for an Indian language adaption of my bestselling novel Sleeper 13. India has an ever-growing market for TV and film production and this is the first of my novels to be picked up for adaptation in this region.”

“I can’t wait to see the story and my characters transferred into an Indian setting. I’m hugely excited to work with a producer and director as highly regarded as Chetan Motiwalla and Saket Chaudhary, both of whom have a history of acclaimed and successful productions, working with some of India’s biggest actors. I have every confidence that with Chetan and Saket at the helm a future hit will soon be in the works!”

Talking about the project, producer Chetan Motiwalla said: “We are continuously looking for exciting content that stands out from both a creative and cultural perspective and ‘Sleeper 13’ is an excellent start to our slate of projects. We are excited to work with Rob Sinclair and Orion Publishing on this project and look forward to bringing their bestselling novel to life on screen.”

Adding further, producer Sanjeev Gupta said: “‘Sleeper 13’ is an exciting and ambitious adaptation, and we believe that it will resonate with audiences who crave gripping and suspenseful content.”

20230315-120603