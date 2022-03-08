Hindi movies like a McDonald’s meal, South Films are a wholesome Thali: Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor was recently interviewed by Firstpost following the success of the Ajith starrer Tamil movie, ‘Valimai’, which he produced.

Valimai was released in theaters on February 24, 2022 and it has now entered the 200 crore club in box office revenues

Boney Kapoor has already lined up his next Tamil movie project, which is also an Ajith starrer and the shoot is expected to start on March 9. With this, Boney Kapoor would have collaborated with Ajith for 3 movies, the first two being ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ and ‘Valimai’.

When he was interviewed by Firstpost, Boney Kapoor compared Hindi cinema to movies made in the South of India. He said, “Today, some of the Mumbai filmmakers serve McDonalds, KFC, pizza where you get only what you order, whereas, the South offers you Thali with roti, dal-chawal, sabzi, chicken. It is a mix of everything. That is what the audience wants, a bit of everything, and everything should gel together. The world that the South Indian makers create is something accepted and liked by most.”

Boney further revealed that for producers the South film industry is more viable and profitable. Boney Kapoor has in the past faced severe money troubles and his revival as a producer came through Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva directorial ‘Wanted’. Wanted was a Hindi remake of Vijay starrer Tamil movie ‘Pokkiri’.

‘Wanted’ became a roaring box office success and Boney Kapoor became a fan of South cinema. He recalls asking Prabhu Deva and the action director Vijayan during a fight sequence in wanted where Salman was supposed to be fighting 16 men and Boney was curious why they weren’t showing Salman sweating or getting hurt. They told him, down south the audience believe that their heroes are superheroes who don’t sweat, get hurt or bleed. This helps when making mass entertainment movies.

Also, compared to Mumbai, where he feels there are only 3 or 4 successful producers, South cinema has far richer producers who rake in double of what producers make in Mumbai.

Apart from his successful run as a producer Boney Kapoor will also be making his acting debut in Luv Ranjan’s rom-com starring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.