Hindi remake of Rajamouli's 'Chatrapathi' set for May 12 release

The official Hindi remake of S.S. Rajamouli’s 2005 Telugu blockbuster ‘Chatrapathi’, which also marks the big Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda, is all set for a pan-India release on May 12.

The action-packed teaser of ‘Chatrapathi’, which was dropped on Thursday, introduces the key character essayed by Bellamkonda, who pulls out all the stops for a perfect Bollywood launch with high-octane action and jaw-dropping stunts.

Says Bellamkonda: “I am happy to make my Bollywood debut with a special film like ‘Chatrapathi’, which is a thrilling and engaging mass action entertainer. Every moment working on this film was as exciting as it was challenging and we are happy to finally present it to audiences across India.”

The film is the official Hindi remake of S.S. Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster ‘Chatrapathi’ and is written by his father and veteran writer, V. Vijayendra Prasad, who’s known for his notable work in films such as ‘RRR’, the ‘Baahubali’ series and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

The big-ticket, large-canvas action entertainer is being produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and directed by V.V. Vinayak.

Gada said: “S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘Chatrapathi’ was an ideal project to reimagine for a pan-India audience. Apart from introducing the extremely talented Sreenivas Bellamkonda to an entirely new market, the film also has all the essential components of a mainstream entertainer.”

‘Chatrapathi’ tells the story of a man who rises against oppression to become the saviour of immigrants subjected to massive exploitation.

