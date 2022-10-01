ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Hindi trailer of Chiranjeevi’s ‘GodFather’ promises action feast for fans

NewsWire
0
0

The makers of the much-awaited mega multi-starrer ‘GodFather’, starring Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi and Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan, on Saturday released the Hindi trailer of the action entertainer.

The unit chose to release the Hindi trailer in a grand fashion in the presence of a host of celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan and Satya Dev in Mumbai.

The film, which has been directed by Mohan Raja, is gearing up for a grand release in Telugu and Hindi on October 5 for Dussehra.

The Telugu trailer of the film received a massive response.

The trailer kicks off with the death of Chief Minister – PKR, resulting in a power struggle in his party and family.

While his daughter (Nayanthara) is not interested, his son-in-law (Satya Dev), and a few others in the party are at the heart of a power grab.

Brahma (Chiranjeevi), the trusted man of the fallen stalwart, is drawn into murky affairs and is keen to keep greedy sharks at bay.

Chiranjeevi delivers a strong performance as Brahma as well as ‘GodFather’. Style comes easy to Chiranjeevi and that is evident throughout his performance. Salman Khan’s aura on screen amplifies the punch moment.

It’s a feast for the eyes to watch them together. Nayanthara and Satya Dev are cool in their respective roles.

Director Mohan Raja has tried to bring out the best version of Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan. He indeed presented the two megastars in a mass-appealing way.

Nirav Shah’s cinematography is top-notch, while S. Thaman has fired up the scenes with his background score. Every dialogue uttered by Chiranjeevi is very powerful.

The trailer has lived up to all the hype and has taken the expectations to another level. The production design of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films is first class.

20221001-170002

