Karnataka Police have begun the probe into the suspicious death case of a Hindu activist in Panemangalore near Bantwal town in Dakshina Kannada district.

The body of 38-year-old Rajesh Poojari was recovered from the Nethravathi River on Thursday. Rajesh was actively involved in Hindutva activities and also worked as Prakand Goraksha Pramukh.

The public observed his bike near the river bridge and informed the police. Hindu activists are suspecting Rajesh to be a victim of revenge killing for being very actively involved with them.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Co- Convenor Sharan Pumpwell has demanded a high-level probe into the incident. Rajesh was a resident of Sajipa and his suspicious death has created a tense situation in the communally sensitive region.

The police sources said that they have already begun questioning people. The police are tight-lipped about the findings of preliminary investigations as any information regarding the case would lead to the law and order situation in the district and coastal region.

Earlier, BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Kumar Nettare was hacked to death by a gang of miscreants last year in the region which became a national news. The probe showed that he was targeted in the backdrop of the hijab crisis.

The investigation also showed that the attack was a retaliation to the murder of Muslim youth, Masood. However, the probe revealed that Masood was killed in a road rage case.

The very next day of Praveen’s murder, a gang hacked local youth Fazil to death. The killers confessed to the police that he was killed to avenge the murder of Praveen.

The region witnesses communal tension often and the incident of suspicious death of Hindu activist Rajesh is also threatening to develop into a crisis situation.

