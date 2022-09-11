Hindu activists created a ruckus and expressed displeasure over tiles of deities installed near the staircase of the Community Health Centre in the Kabrai town of Mahoba district.

Police registered a case against the CHCs medical superintendent, the doctor and three unidentified persons on the basis of the complaint on Saturday.

Mayank Tiwari, district general secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a resident of Mohalla Gandhinagar, Kabrai, alleged in his complaint that Mahesh Singh, a doctor posted at the Community Health Centre, has intentionally hurt the religious sentiments of the people of the Hindu community by getting the tiles having images of deities installed near the stairs of the CHC.

The place where the tiles of the deities are being installed are often used by CHC staff for consuming alcohol and answering nature’s call, he further alleged.

When the VHP activists tried to make a complaint to the medical superintendent Dr Gaurav Singh, the CHC staff, including Mahesh Singh, a doctor, allegedly threatened them with dire consequences.

The police later registered a case against the medical superintendent Gaurav Singh, doctor Mahesh Singh and three unknown persons under relevant IPC sections.

Chief medical officer Dr D.K. Garg, meanwhile, said that the charge of medical superintendent has been taken from Gaurav Singh and Mahesh Singh, another doctor, has been transferred.

The matter is being investigated, he added.

20220911-093403