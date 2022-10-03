Hundreds of people belonging to the Hindu community marched on the roads of Kalat town in Balochistan to register their protest against what they said the desecration of the remains of a Hindu woman’s body burnt at the Shamshan Ghat, Dawn reported.

The traders belonging to the community closed all their shops and gathered in the Shahi Bazaar area and joined the march, which was led by Mahraj Ghansham, Dewan Hari Chaand and Dr Nanad Lal.

To show solidarity with the Hindu community, religious and political parties also joined the protest. The marchers chanted slogans against the local administration.

While speaking at the protest, community leaders strongly condemned the incident and demanded that police arrest the elements involved in this act that hurt the sentiments of the entire community, Dawn reported.

Hafiz Qasim Lehri, Maulana Atiqur Rehman, Haji Aziz also spoke on the occasion and supported the demands of the Hindu community.

A representative of the Hindu community said that a woman of their community had died recently and her relatives had cremated her body in Shamshan Ghat. Her remains were still in the cremation ground and unidentified persons burnt them last night. After going to the crematorium, her remains were thrown out and desecrated, he alleged, Dawn reported.

In the past, he said, the gate of the crematorium had been stolen and they had complained to the district administration about it, but the administration did not do anything.

The protesters called off their sit-in after negotiations with the local administration for the time being and said that they would again stage a sit-in if the culprits were not arrested immediately.

