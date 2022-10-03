INDIALIFESTYLE

Hindu community protests in Balochistan after desecration of remains of Hindu woman’s body

NewsWire
0
0

Hundreds of people belonging to the Hindu community marched on the roads of Kalat town in Balochistan to register their protest against what they said the desecration of the remains of a Hindu woman’s body burnt at the Shamshan Ghat, Dawn reported.

The traders belonging to the community closed all their shops and gathered in the Shahi Bazaar area and joined the march, which was led by Mahraj Ghansham, Dewan Hari Chaand and Dr Nanad Lal.

To show solidarity with the Hindu community, religious and political parties also joined the protest. The marchers chanted slogans against the local administration.

While speaking at the protest, community leaders strongly condemned the incident and demanded that police arrest the elements involved in this act that hurt the sentiments of the entire community, Dawn reported.

Hafiz Qasim Lehri, Maulana Atiqur Rehman, Haji Aziz also spoke on the occasion and supported the demands of the Hindu community.

A representative of the Hindu community said that a woman of their community had died recently and her relatives had cremated her body in Shamshan Ghat. Her remains were still in the cremation ground and unidentified persons burnt them last night. After going to the crematorium, her remains were thrown out and desecrated, he alleged, Dawn reported.

In the past, he said, the gate of the crematorium had been stolen and they had complained to the district administration about it, but the administration did not do anything.

The protesters called off their sit-in after negotiations with the local administration for the time being and said that they would again stage a sit-in if the culprits were not arrested immediately.

20221003-114804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5 reasons to bring kids into the kitchen

    Small town, big travel plans

    FIDE bans Russian GM Karjakin for six months over Ukraine stance

    Lawyer shoots himself dead in Hyderabad