Hindu group protests against Vir Das’s B’luru show, lodges FIR against him

The right-wing organisation — Hindu Janjagruti Samiti — has filed a complaint with the Karnataka Police against comedian Vir Das and demanded cancellation of his comedy show to be organised in Bengaluru on November 10.

Following the complaint, Vyalikaval police in Bengaluru have booked an FIR against Das for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Hindus.

The complaint said that the stand-up comedian’s show hurts the religious sentiments of Hindus and shows India in bad light to the world.

Mohan Gowda, State Hindu Janjagruti Samiti Spokesperson, said in his complaint, “It has been noticed that the controversial comedian Vir Das is holding a comedy show on November 10 at Chowdiah Memorial hall in Malleswaram, Bengaluru.”

“Earlier, Das had made derogatory statements against women, our Prime Minister and India at the John F. Kennedy Centre in Washington DC, US, and denigrated the country.”

The stand-up comedian had said that in India, we worship women in the day and rape them at night during one of his stand-up comedy performance. The case was registered by the Mumbai Police and Delhi Police in this regard.

“It is a serious offence under the Indian Penal Code. In this context, it is not right to allow such a controversial person to hold such a programme in a communally sensitive city like Bengaluru,” the state Hindu Janjagruti Samiti Spokesperson added.

“When Karnataka is already facing many problems due to communal incidents, such events which could vitiate the law and order problems should not be allowed. We demand that this programme should be cancelled immediately.”

The police have taken up the investigation in the case.

20221107-175003

