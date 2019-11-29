Hindu Jagran Manch march stopped in Kolkata, BJP fumes

Kolkata, Dec 4 (IANS) Police carried out a batoncharge, and rounded up around 178 Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM) activists amid a scuffle as the organisation tried to bring out a procession on Wednesday protesting against the firing at a Rashtriya Sawamsevak Sangh (RSS) member in the city recently.

The BJP later condemned the police action and said such a behaviour was not permissible in “civilised society”.

A huge police contingent was present at the Sealdah station to thwart the proposed march by the HJM to Rani Rashmoni Avenue in the city hub, two days after the RSS activist Bir Bahadur Singh sustained the bullet wound in his back in Lichubagan locality under Metiabruz police station.

A profusely bleeding Singh was admitted in the state-run SSKM hospital. The victim has blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress for the attack on him.

Claiming the procession was being taken out without police permission, police detained around 65 protesters in the station premises.

However, taking the police by surprise, the HJM started the procession from outside the nearby NRS Medical College and Hospital.

Vastly outnumbered, the police could not stop the procession, which crossed the Moulali junction.

However, police reinforcements soon arrived and a scuffle began between them and the processionists.

Police then carried out a mild baton charge and dispersed the protesters, several of whom were arrested.

Condemning the police action, BJP National Executive member Mukul Roy told the media that several women activists were injured. A total of 178 HJM activists were taken to various police stations.

Roy said party leader Anupam Hazra, who was among the protestors, was beaten up and abused by the police.

“Such things are not done in a civilised country. There is no democracy in Bengal. We condemn the atrocities committed by the police to strangle democratic protest,” he said.

Hazra, who was present at the spot, claimed they had taken all requisite permission for taking out the procession.

However, some other processionists conceded they had sought permission, which was not given.

