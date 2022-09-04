Hindu Shakti Dal’s national President Simran Gupta has lodged an FIR with the Delhi Police for receiving a death threat for reportedly filing applications against unknown and known persons who have threatened right-wing activists.

Gupta, who lives in Delhi’s Rohini area, received a threat letter, in which the sender also sent him live cartridges. It was allegedly written in the letter that his head will be cut off (“sar tan se juda”).

DCP, Rohini, Pranav Tayal told IANS that an FIR was lodged with K.N. Katju Marg Police Station, but however, denied that the slogan of “sar tan se juda” was made.

“The sender has threatened him of dire consequences. It has been mentioned that the sender knows about his family and can attack. But ‘sar tan se juda’ line was not mentioned,” he said.

Gupta has lodged applications before a Noida court against the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and other Muslim leaders and organisations over various issues.

The police said that a team was formed and they were looking into the matter.

