INDIA

Hindu Munnani workers arrested in TN for vandalising eatery over its name

NewsWire
0
0

Six Hindu Munnai workers were arrested after they ransacked an eatery named after Dravidian ideologue and social reformer, Thanthai Periyar, police said on Wednesday.

Eatery owner Prabakaran, in his complaint before the police, said that the eatery was to be opened on Wednesday but the miscreants reached the premises on Tuesday evening and destroyed the board and vandalised the inside of the eatery.

Prabakaran was running a gas agency and a chicken meat stall. He said that a few Hindu Munnani workers had earlier approached him and informed him that he could not use the name of Periyar in their area.

“I am from Karamadai and those who attacked the eatery were from Kannampalayam. They did not target me and instead attacked the eatery as they were unhappy with the name,” he told media persons.

On the complaint from Prabakaran, Karamadai police registered an FIR under various sections of the IPC including rioting, criminal trespass, obscene language, and the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.

The arrested were produced before the judicial magistrate’s court and sent to judicial custody.

20220914-210604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tata Steel net down in first quarter

    CoWIN to open for registration on Mar 1, walk-ins to likely...

    TN NGO, hospital join hands to provide free Hepatitis vaccine for...

    Emerging markets may face downside risks after US inflation surprise