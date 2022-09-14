Six Hindu Munnai workers were arrested after they ransacked an eatery named after Dravidian ideologue and social reformer, Thanthai Periyar, police said on Wednesday.

Eatery owner Prabakaran, in his complaint before the police, said that the eatery was to be opened on Wednesday but the miscreants reached the premises on Tuesday evening and destroyed the board and vandalised the inside of the eatery.

Prabakaran was running a gas agency and a chicken meat stall. He said that a few Hindu Munnani workers had earlier approached him and informed him that he could not use the name of Periyar in their area.

“I am from Karamadai and those who attacked the eatery were from Kannampalayam. They did not target me and instead attacked the eatery as they were unhappy with the name,” he told media persons.

On the complaint from Prabakaran, Karamadai police registered an FIR under various sections of the IPC including rioting, criminal trespass, obscene language, and the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.

The arrested were produced before the judicial magistrate’s court and sent to judicial custody.

