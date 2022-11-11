INDIA

Hindu outfit sprays cow urine to purify Idgah Maidan post Tipu Jayanthi celebration

NewsWire
0
0

A Hindu outfit has sprayed cow urine to purify Idgah Maidan in Karnataka’s Hubballi on Friday to cleanse grounds post Tipu Jayanthi celebrations carried out here. This incident has raised a debate and is slammed by progressive thinkers.

The members of Sri Ram Sena gathered in the premises of Idgah Maidan to celebrate Kanaka Jayanthi sprayed cow urine to cleanse the grounds as Tipu Jayanthi was celebrated on Thursday.

Pramod Muthalik, founder of Sri Ram Sena sprayed cow urine before commencing Kanaka Jayanthi celebration. He stated that Tipu Sultan was a religious fanatic and the ground was polluted after celebrating his birth anniversary.

Following the celebration of Tipu Jayanthi, Hindu outfits have demanded permission for celebration of Kanaka Jayanthi. Sri Ram Sena members erected a pendal at the Idgah Maidan for their celebrations.

The permission was given for three hours for the celebrations by the civic agency. Pramod Muthalik stated that social reformer Kanaka Dasa had given a noble message to the society.

20221111-185203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akhilesh agrees to 36 seats for RLD, 6 will have SP...

    PM Modi congratulates Justice DY Chandrachud on becoming CJI

    Kerala launches biggest financial support programme for startups

    Hindu man in Pakistan dies after jumping into septic well to...