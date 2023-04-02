INDIA

Hindu outfits members booked for inciting religious sentiments during ‘Shobha Yatra’ in Gurugram

Cases have been filed against members of various Hindu outfits for allegedly inciting religious sentiments in Gurugram district during an unauthorised ‘Shobha Yatra’ on Sunday, police said.

Gurugram police said that the ‘Shobha Yatra’ was organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal without prior permission from the authorities.

When the participants were crossing Gurugram’s Jama Masjid, they made objectionable statements in front of it, waving swords, and inciting religious sentiments by using abusive language against a particular community.

“A rally was taken out by some persons illegally without permission. When this rally reached Sadar Bazar, some anti-social elements shouted slogans and demonstrated by waving swords etc. with the intention of disturbing social harmony and peace. Taking cognizance of the matter, Gurugram police has registered a case under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 144 (unlawful assembly armed with a deadly weapon) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) at the city police station.

“We have registered a case against members of different Hindu outfits. Appropriate action will be initiated against them as per the law,” Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken said.

20230402-210603

